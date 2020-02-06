Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on street in Wilmington, LAPD says

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on a street in Wilmington, a Los Angeles police official said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning on a street in Wilmington, a Los Angeles police official said.

The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, the LAPD said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver remained at the crash site and was cooperating with investigators. No citation or arrest was immediately announced.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
