Pedestrian killed, another injured in hit-and-run in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night, authorities said.
The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. 95th Street and Normandie Avenue.
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that was seen speeding away from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
One person died while the other pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
The description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.
CHP is investigating the incident.
The identity of the victims was not disclosed.
