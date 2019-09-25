Pedestrian killed, another injured in hit-and-run in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night, authorities said.The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. 95th Street and Normandie Avenue.Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that was seen speeding away from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.One person died while the other pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.The description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.CHP is investigating the incident.The identity of the victims was not disclosed.