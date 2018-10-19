A pedestrian was killed after being struck outside of a Santa Ana hospital in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. outside South Coast Global Medical Center. Bristol Street was shut down in both directions in the area due to the crash. Southbound lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.According to Santa Ana police, a witness driving southbound on Bristol said she saw someone lying on the road on the northbound side. That's when she made a U-turn to take a closer look. She said she saw the man sit up briefly, then lie back down.The witness said she pulled over and called police. That's when she saw one car come to a screeching halt. That car missed the man, but a second car hit him.The witness told police that the driver did stop right before reaching a nearby traffic light, but then he kept on going. Police said the suspect even passed police cars with lights and sirens on, responding to the initial call regarding a man on the street.Investigators said the victim was dragged for about 30 feet."That individual apparently went home. Approximately an hour, an hour and a half later, he called the police department stating that he thinks he ran over somebody on Bristol, panicked and went home," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with Santa Ana police.This person, identified later as 47-year-old Juan Carlos Alcantara, was taken into custody by police. Authorities also seized his car.The victim, who died at the scene, was believed by investigators to be a man in his late 20s or early 30s, but was not immediately identified. At least one victim said she saw the victim walking in the street an hour before he was hit.Investigators said Alcantara faces criminal charges."You have a duty to stop, render aid and stick around and identify yourself," Bertagna said.