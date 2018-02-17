Pedestrian killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run crash

The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash near the 10 Freeway in Jefferson Park on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A hit-and-run investigation is underway near the 10 Freeway in Jefferson Park after a man was found dead on Saturday.

Los Angeles police said the 73-year-old man's body was found at an intersection right off of the Crenshaw Boulevard 10 Freeway off-ramp.

The victim, who police said was lying in the middle of the roadway, was struck and killed by a vehicle driving southbound on Crenshaw Boulevard.

Neighbors said the victim could be a homeless man often seen panhandling in the area.

The victim's identity and a description of the suspect vehicle were not released.
