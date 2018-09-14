A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that involved two vehicles in Van Nuys Friday.Authorities said the crime happened around 9:42 p.m. near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Wynadotte Street.Witnesses told police a 2012-2015 Toyota Corolla was involved and that it had damage to the right front-end and fender. It also had a smashed windshield.The other vehicle involved was possibly a white Chevy Cruz that also had a smashed windshield.It was unclear what led to the crash or how both vehicles hit the pedestrian.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call (877) LAPD-24-7. Tipsters can be anonymous.