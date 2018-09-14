VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that involved two vehicles in Van Nuys Friday.
Authorities said the crime happened around 9:42 p.m. near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Wynadotte Street.
Witnesses told police a 2012-2015 Toyota Corolla was involved and that it had damage to the right front-end and fender. It also had a smashed windshield.
The other vehicle involved was possibly a white Chevy Cruz that also had a smashed windshield.
It was unclear what led to the crash or how both vehicles hit the pedestrian.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information was urged to call (877) LAPD-24-7. Tipsters can be anonymous.