1 pedestrian killed, 1 critically injured in Westlake minivan crash

Two pedestrians were struck by a minivan in the Westlake district Sunday afternoon, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One pedestrian was killed and another was critically injured when they were struck by a minivan in the Westlake district Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Beverly Boulevard near the intersection with Alvarado Street.

Officials say the two adult male victims were pedestrians on the sidewalk when they were struck. They were initially described as being in grave condition at local hospitals. Los Angeles police later said one of the victims had died.

The man who was driving the minivan was also injured and was listed as in fair condition at a local hospital.

The minivan also struck a Winchell's donut shop, causing minor damage to the building.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
