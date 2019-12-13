Pedestrian struck by vehicle, fight breaks out in Shadow Hills

SHADOW HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities were investigating a traffic accident involving a pedestrian that may have been connected to a brawl in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles Friday morning.

AIR7HD was over the scene near Radwin Avenue and Wentworth Street, where police were called in for additional assistance due to reports of several bystanders fighting at the scene. It appeared as though one person was detained, though additional information was not released.

Details surrounding the accident, including the condition of the pedestrian, were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
