Good Samaritans help pedestrian struck on 110 Freeway in downtown LA: VIDEO

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An elderly man was recovering Sunday after being hit by a car while walking on the 110 Freeway.Good Samaritans came to his rescue around 8:30 p.m. Friday night near the 6th Street off-ramp. Cell phone video taken by one of those people shows the man moments after he was hit.The driver who struck him immediately stopped to help, according to California Highway Patrol.Another driver saw the entire incident happen and started filming the aftermath."He didn't seem homeless at all, his clothes were pretty clean, pretty new," John Hawley said. "He just seemed very disoriented, so we were more concerned. I think that's why I waited to make sure that CHP came. When the authorities came we could explain to them what we observed."The man gave his ID to one of the good Samaritans, but authorities have not yet been able to get a hold of his family.Additional information on the man's condition was not immediately released.