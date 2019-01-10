Pedestrian struck, killed by car near downtown LA

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle just south of downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, officials said.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, officials said.

The collision happened near Adams Boulevard and Flower Street, just south of downtown and near the 110 Freeway shortly after 6 p.m.

The intersection and nearby streets were closed during the investigation, although traffic on the 110 was not directly affected.

The victim was a man estimated to be around 50 years old, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.
