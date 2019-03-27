Disasters & Accidents

Pedestrian struck, killed by possible DUI driver in triple-car crash in North Hollywood

EMBED <>More Videos

A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver detained for possible DUI following a triple-car crash in North Hollywood Tuesday evening.

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman died after being hit by a driver detained for possible DUI in a triple-car crash in North Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Victory Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m.

The suspect detained was behind the wheel of a BMW. Police believe the driver was speeding through the intersection, ran a red light and collided with a Honda Civic that was waiting to turn.

The impact propelled the BMW into the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy, hit a parked car and bounced back onto the sidewalk, where the car landed on top of the woman standing near a bus stop, officials said.

"I really don't have the words. My condolences to the family," said Mercedes Medina, who lives near where the crash happened. "Nobody can ever bring that person back for a drink that could have waited till the night or when they were home."

Los Angeles police said some people in the area lifted the car off the pedestrian, who was transported to a hospital and died.

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to a hospital.

The driver in the Honda was also transported.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsnorth hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyduifatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
OC woman receives new van for non-profit dedicated to helping military families
Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home
Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit
Woman arrested after allegedly walking into Justin Bieber's OC hotel room
Trump heads to California next week for campaign fundraiser
$5K offered in search of La Mirada driver who killed grandmother
Show More
Family of woman fatally shot by Long Beach police wins $9M
Antelope Valley officials warn - don't park your helicopter in super bloom fields
Los Alamitos HS choirs become record-breaking champs
Brea Fire makes first rescue using new all-terrain vehicle
Eczema: Research shows salt may play role in flare-ups
More TOP STORIES News