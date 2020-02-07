Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run collision in Pacoima

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Pacoima, police said.The incident was reported around 8:17 p.m. near Desmond Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Police said the suspected hit-and-run vehicle is burgundy, newer model SUV last seen headed eastbound on Highway 118.No additional information was immediately available.