A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Malibu Sunday night, which temporarily prompted the closure of Pacific Coast Highway in both directions.The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near the Malibu Pier, according to city officials.Malibu sheriff's officials later confirmed the pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.Investigators said the incident was not a hit-and-run.All lanes of PCH were back open shortly before 10:30 p.m.