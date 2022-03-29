car crash

5 dead after pileup on Pennsylvania highway that was caught on video

Dozens of drivers lost control of their vehicles and slammed into each other during a snow squall.
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive pile-up on I-81 in Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania -- The death toll has climbed following Monday's pileup on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania.

A total of five people have now been pronounced dead, WFMZ-TV reports.

Dozens of others were injured when tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other during a snow squall.

Interstate 81 north in Schuylkill County remained closed Tuesday morning following the wreck amid poor visibility that involved between 40 and 60 vehicles, authorities and published reports say.

EMBED More News Videos

A collision involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania.



Numerous vehicles remained on the roadway in the northbound lanes early Tuesday, authorities said.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway, and authorities said they needed to go through each vehicle to make sure there are no human remains.

The crash Monday on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.

The north and southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the accident, but the southbound side reopened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. It was not known when the northbound side would reopen.

WFMZ-TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacar crashsnowu.s. & worldtruck crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
3 killed in fiery Anaheim crash after car goes airborne
Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
TOP STORIES
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Family pleads for justice in 2008 unsolved murder of CSUN student
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Dog rescued after becoming trapped in strong current of LA River
Expert tips on how to stop spam text messages
CA calls for water conservation on heels of historically dry 3 months
Show More
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court
What is alopecia? Some of those living with the disease speak out
Idol Recap: Katy Perry's wardrobe malfunction as Hollywood Week begins
More TOP STORIES News