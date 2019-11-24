Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday fired the Navy's top official over his handling of a disciplinary case involving a Navy SEAL.

Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Spencer submitted it Sunday, said the chief spokesman for the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman.

The firing was a dramatic turn in a long-running controversy involving Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.

Esper also directed that Gallagher be allowed to retire at the end of this month, and that a Navy disciplinary board that was scheduled to hear his case starting Dec. 2 be cancelled, Hoffman said. At Esper's direction, Gallagher will be allowed to retire as a SEAL at his current rank, Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Esper lost trust and confidence in Spencer "regarding his lack of candor" over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official," Esper said in a written statement issued by Hoffman. "Unfortunately, as a result, I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well."

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
navyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
6 injured in shooting during party near DTLA
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
LAX launches new holiday shuttle to help alleviate traffic
LA Auto Show: New electric cars share center stage with traditional models
Show More
Mother pleads for help finding teen daughter's killer
Suspect sought in robbery of Studio City marijuana shop
Off-duty LAPD officer hospitalized after North Hills crash
Woolsey Fire: Volunteers gather to help repair, paint damaged homes
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
More TOP STORIES News