Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

By Lolita C. Baldor
WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The person's condition was not known.


The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to "police activity."




Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
