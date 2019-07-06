People take to Twitter to react to 7.1 SoCal earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California just a day after a 6.4 struck in the same area.

The quake, centered 11 miles from the Ridgecrest area, was followed by several aftershocks.

Several took to Twitter to show pool water spilled over, lamps shaking and share what they experienced.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesearthquakesocial mediatwittercalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News