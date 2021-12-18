New DTLA dispensary to help homeless women find jobs and housing as it celebrates grand opening

People's DTLA, located in the Fashion District, is teaming up with Chrysalis and the Downtown Women's Center to help empower women by helping them join the workforce and gain access to housing.
"As a cannabis business, we do have the opportunity and the means to really help elevate the areas around us," said Cassie Ochoa, People's DTLA vice president of development. "We feel that being in downtown L.A., we can really partner with the community on the level that we desire. Both of these programs cater to the homeless, women in general."
According to Chrysalis, the nonprofit has helped more than 1,600 people secure jobs in 2020 - a year when many people struggled finding employment due to the pandemic.
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom pointed out that he has proposed $12 billion to get more people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into homes of their own.
An estimated 161,000 people are experiencing homelessness in California, more than in any other.
Advocates say they can't house people quickly enough with a shortage of housing units and high rents.
People's DTLA is located at 1149 S. Los Angeles St.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.