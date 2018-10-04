#AceInc: Accidental release of pepper spray caused a local high school on the Camarillo Airport to be evacuated this morning. Four students were assessed for possible injuries. One patient was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures with slight discomfort. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/7fYMhZndkS — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 4, 2018

The accidental release of pepper spray at a high school at Camarillo Airport left one person hospitalized and prompted the evacuation of the campus on Thursday.Ventura County Fire Department officials said four students at Ace Charter High School were assessed as a precaution. One was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures with slight discomfort.Firefighters responded to the school in the 500 block of Airport Way at approximately 8:30 a.m. on a report of an unknown substance being released.Fire officials later confirmed the substance was peppery spray.