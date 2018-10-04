Pepper spray at Camarillo school prompts evacuation; 1 hospitalized

Patrol cars are seen near the area where a school in Camarillo was evacuated due to the accidental release of pepper spray on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --
The accidental release of pepper spray at a high school at Camarillo Airport left one person hospitalized and prompted the evacuation of the campus on Thursday.

Ventura County Fire Department officials said four students at Ace Charter High School were assessed as a precaution. One was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures with slight discomfort.

Firefighters responded to the school in the 500 block of Airport Way at approximately 8:30 a.m. on a report of an unknown substance being released.


Fire officials later confirmed the substance was peppery spray.
