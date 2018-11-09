Pepperdine students shelter on campus overnight amid Woolsey Fire

Pepperdine students at the university's Malibu campus have been told to spend the night at two locations on the campus after the Woolsey Fire prompted evacuation orders in the surrounding area.The shelter-in-place protocol was first issued Friday morning at approximately 7 a.m. Students, faculty and staff who remained on campus were told to seek shelter at the campus' Tyler Campus Center and the Firestone Fieldhouse.Food and medical services were provided.The protocol was temporarily lifted at about 12:37 p.m. and put in place again at 2 p.m., with Payson Library and the Tyler Campus Center being used for shelter during the night.Hundreds of students are being sheltered overnight.The university and the Los Angeles County Fire Department determined remaining on campus was the safer option.The university said at about 4:40 a.m. that classes at the Malibu and Calabasas campuses were cancelled.