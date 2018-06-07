Perceived Tesoro High School threat ahead of graduation not credible, OC officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Orange County sheriff's and school district officials say a perceived threat circling on social media ahead of Tesoro High School's graduation on Thursday has been deemed not credible. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Orange County sheriff's and school district officials say a perceived threat circling on social media ahead of Tesoro High School's graduation on Thursday has been deemed not credible.

The perceived threat, posted on social media, is a Snapchat photo that shows boxes of ammunition with a caption that reads, "getting ready for graduation."

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the photo was posted a month ago and resurfaced this week.

The Capistrano Unified School District sent a message to staff, parents and students of the Rancho Santa Margarita School, alerting them, but saying they do not consider the threat to be credible.

"Our protocol with anything that even resembles a threat is to contact the Sheriff's Department...The Sheriffs have found no credible threat to our graduation," the message read.

Sheriff's officials also released a statement saying the post was deemed not credible and did not rise to the level of a threat. They added that no one was reprimanded and no crime was committed.

Nevertheless, school officials asked students to arrive 30 minutes early to the graduation ceremony, which is being held at Orange Coast College, so that they can go through a metal detector.

District officials said the graduation will have the metal detectors "in light of what's happened in the country this year."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threathigh schoolsocial mediaorange county sheriff's departmentRancho Santa MargaritaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News