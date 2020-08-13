Coronavirus Orange County

OC permanent makeup artist, other beauty industry professionals say they will reopen next week despite state orders

"It's either closing because of bankruptcy or getting fined...We either support our family or we drown with regulations," said Francesca Scognamiglio, owner of a permanent makeup studio in Orange.
By
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Francesca Scognamiglio is the owner of a permanent makeup studio and academy in Orange. She showed us all the health and safety protocols - new and old - that she says justify reopening for tattoo artists.

"Our life before COVID was exactly what you're seeing now. The same equipment and the same protection equipment that we're using is what we used to use before," said Scognamiglio.

She has added a UV sterilizer to disinfect the room and a few health and safety protocols like only one customer at a time, taking temperatures when they arrive, and requiring them to wear a mask.

Few OC nail salons choose to reopen outdoors after new guidelines
EMBED More News Videos

"Since the governor and the state of California has allowed nail salons to operate outdoors, I've personally called 24 nail salon owners and only one is operating outdoors."


"So we must wear a mask at all times. We wear protection equipment, we wear gloves and we do the whole procedure with everything being covered," she said.

This is all part of the reason she and other beauty industry professionals believe they should be able to reopen.

"It's just unfair to see that everybody can just be gathering around, partying on boats and I can't have my business open seeing one client at a time," said Scognamiglio.

Newsom allows some CA salon services to move outdoors
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a change in the rules for hair salons and other beauty services in a Monday press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.


The state is only allowing personal care services to operate outside - but that excludes tattoo parlors. We asked the California Public Health Department about the industry's concerns and were simply told that all industry guidance must be adhered to. After five months of this, Francesca says she can no longer wait.

"It's either closing because of bankruptcy or getting fined, so we must make a choice and decide what's the best to do. We either support our family or we drown with regulations," she said.

She's decided to join hundreds of others across the state in reopening Monday, Aug. 17, saying enough is enough.

"We do this as a living. They say we're not an essential business. But this business is essential to our families," she said.

California reopening: Here's what's open, closed

App users, for a better experience: Click here to view the story in a new window

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorangeorange countygavin newsomsafetybeautycoronavirus californiabusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ORANGE COUNTY
LIVE: OC officials give update on coronavirus response
These CA cities will fine you for not wearing a mask
OC restaurants compliant with COVID guidelines eligible for $1K grant
COVID-19 in OC: Hospitalization numbers decrease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
LIVE: OC officials give update on coronavirus response
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Heat wave to scorch SoCal through next week
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Show More
NYC couple takes date night to next level amid pandemic
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
Rent relief program to help low-income families in LA County
VIDEO: LAPD body camera footage sheds more light on confrontation during May protest
More TOP STORIES News