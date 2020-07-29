LIVE: Fire burns through Salvation Army building in Perris, spreads to nearby brush

Video from our #SalvationINCIDENT going on now in Perris. pic.twitter.com/hk4FuLRUGx — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 28, 2020

PERRIS, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a fire that started in a Salvation Army building in Perris and spread to nearby brush.The fire was sending thick black plumes of smoke into the air, causing traffic delays on both sides of the 215 Freeway near Nuevo Road.Firefighters say there were at least three spot fires burning near the building in the 24000 block of Orange Avenue.At least 10 engines were responding to the blaze.There were no immediate reports of injuries.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.