Perris man arrested following fatal shooting in Industry

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide investigators with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a construction site in the City of Industry on June 18.

Elias Haro Rodriguez of Perris was taken into custody at a Perris business around 5 p.m. on Thursday, three days after he allegedly shot and killed a man working at an active construction site in Industry.
RELATED: Gunman wearing hard hat shoots man at City of Industry construction site

According to investigators, Rodriguez reportedly snuck onto the construction site by wearing a hardhat before shooting the victim and fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez is facing a murder charge and was booked at the San Dimas Sheriff's Station, where he is being held on $2-million bail.
