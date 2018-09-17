Perris police arrest homicide suspect described as armed and dangerous

Enrique Alberto Lazaro-Valencia, 29, of Moreno Valley is a suspect in a shooting death in Perris. He is said to be armed and dangerous.

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Perris.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of B Street and Red Maple Place.

Perris police found a man in a car there suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Arturo Angel, 26, of Perris, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police identified the suspect as Enrique Alberto Lazaro-Valencia, 29, of Moreno Valley. He was said to be armed and dangerous.

Late Monday afternoon, officials announced they had found and arrested Lazaro-Valencia in Ontario.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Perris detectives at (951)210-1001 or (951)955-2777.
