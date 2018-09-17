Perris police looking for armed and dangerous homicide suspect

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Perris.The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of B Street and Red Maple Place.Perris police found a man in a car there suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Arturo Angel, 26, of Perris, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have identified the suspect as Enrique Alberto Lazaro-Valencia, 29, of Moreno Valley. He is said to be armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Perris detectives at (951)210-1001 or (951)955-2777.