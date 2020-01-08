Perris police make huge marijuana bust after call from concerned neighbor

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A concerned neighbor's call for help led to a huge pot bust in Perris Monday.

The person who called deputies told them they had not seen their neighbor for several days and water was coming out of the home.

Deputies found a marijuana grow inside the home on Candelaria Way. More than 2,000 marijuana plants were seized.

No one was found inside the home during the welfare check.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
perrisriverside countymarijuanacrimepot bust
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after shooting dog in La Mirada: VIDEO
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
$24K of marijuana found in Point Mugu State Park
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Show More
Riverside bus driver honored for helping man with dementia locate family
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Army warns of fake military draft texts
More TOP STORIES News