1 person, 2 dogs found dead after Jurupa Valley house fire, officials say

A person was found dead in a house fire in Jurupa Valley Saturday night, according to Riverside County fire officials.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
One person and two dogs were found dead after a house fire in Jurupa Valley Saturday night, according to Riverside County fire officials.

Cal Fire and Riverside County FD firefighters responded to several reports of a residential fire in the 10000 block of 54th Street at about 8:45 p.m.

The first arriving engine company reported that the single-family home was approximately 75 percent engulfed in flames.

Firefighters located the bodies of one person and two dogs inside of the residence. The victim's gender and age were not released.

Neighbors say there is a dog boarding business behind the home, but it's not known if the dogs who died in the fire were being boarded.
