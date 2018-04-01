Person at Stephon Clark protest in Sacramento hit by deputy vehicle

SACRAMENTO (KABC) --A person attending a large protest in Sacramento over the shooting death of Stephon Clark was struck by a deputy SUV Saturday night, California Highway Patrol officials confirm.
Around 8:40 p.m., Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were driving two marked patrol cars in the area of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard, when protesters surrounded the vehicles, authorities said.
As the group approached the cars, they began yelling and then pounding and kicking the exterior of the car. As one of the deputies tried to move the vehicle through the area, a protester walking in the street was hit by the SUV.
Authorities said the deputy's vehicle was traveling at a slow speed. Paramedics arrived and the person suffered minor injuries.
The person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials told ABC News.
The CHP is the investigating agency on the matter.
The night's protests followed an event earlier in the day organized by retired NBA player Matt Barnes, who urged both sides -- the community and police -- to get to know each other.
Demonstrators were calling for police reform after a private autopsy found police fatally shot Clark eight times, including six times in the back.
