Person barricaded in Culver City hotel opens fire at officers

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau is trying to convince a barricaded person at a Culver City hotel to surrender.

By ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY (KABC) --
A possibly suicidal person was barricaded inside a Culver City hotel and opened fire at responding officers, authorities said.

Police have evacuated the Ramada Inn at 3930 Sepulveda Blvd. and surrounding areas as they try to negotiate with the person to surrender peacefully.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident began around 5:40 a.m. when the Culver City Police Department received a radio call to check on a possible suicidal person at the hotel.

Officers tried to speak with the person, who then fired multiple shots through the door at them. Nobody was hit by bullets and the officers did not fire back.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau is on scene and handling the incident.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadebarricaded manswatstandoffofficer involved shootingCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Gavin Newsom's son steals show during inaugural address
President Trump will travel to U.S.-Mexico border
Calabasas burglary suspect charged in man's killing at campground
Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say
Judge to hear case against adding citizenship question to 2020 Census
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
Show More
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault case
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Driver killed after slamming into parked cars in San Pedro
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
More News