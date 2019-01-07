Person barricaded in Culver City hotel opens fire at officers

A possibly suicidal person was barricaded inside a Culver City hotel and opened fire at responding officers, authorities said.Police have evacuated the Ramada Inn at 3930 Sepulveda Blvd. and surrounding areas as they try to negotiate with the person to surrender peacefully.No injuries have been reported.The incident began around 5:40 a.m. when the Culver City Police Department received a radio call to check on a possible suicidal person at the hotel.Officers tried to speak with the person, who then fired multiple shots through the door at them. Nobody was hit by bullets and the officers did not fire back.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau is on scene and handling the incident.