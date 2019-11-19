Person dead after house fire in La Cañada Flintridge

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is dead after a fire at a home in La Cañada Flintridge, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 4400 block of Rockmere Way near the 210 Freeway at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters found a home engulfed in flames and contained the fire after about 20 minutes.

A body was found inside the home.

The victim has not been identified.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
