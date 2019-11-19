Person dead after house fire in La Cañada Flintridge

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is dead after a fire at a home in La Cañada Flintridge, authorities said.Firefighters responded to the 4400 block of Rockmere Way near the 210 Freeway at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Firefighters found a home engulfed in flames and contained the fire after about 20 minutes.A body was found inside the home.The victim has not been identified.It was not immediately known what caused the fire.