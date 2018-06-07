SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A passenger was killed and another was injured in a high-speed Sun Valley crash, and police are searching for the driver responsible.
The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Sherman Way, Los Angeles police said. The deadly wreck was captured on surveillance cameras from Fix Auto, a nearby business.
Authorities said a Nissan Murano SUV traveling at "substantial speed" crashed into three parked cars. A passenger in the Nissan, described as a 23-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 37-year-old woman, who police believe was also a passenger in the Nissan, was transported with injuries described as significant but not life-threatening, authorities said.
It was not immediately known how many people were in the vehicle, but police are looking for two people who fled the scene - one is suspected to be the driver.
Eddie Soto, the general manager of Fix Auto, said he has never seen a wreck this bad so close to where he works. He said speed is certainly a problem on Sherman Way.
"A lot of cars fly through here. It happens quite often. Something has to be done," Soto said.
Sherman Way was shut down as authorities investigated the scene.
Deadly crash on Sherman Way near Vineland in Sun Valley. — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) June 7, 2018