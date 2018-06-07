Deadly crash on Sherman Way near Vineland in Sun Valley. Updates on @ABC7 we’ll have live report at 6am! LIVE: https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p pic.twitter.com/YYuUtowA5Y — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) June 7, 2018

A passenger was killed and another was injured in a high-speed Sun Valley crash, and police are searching for the driver responsible.The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Sherman Way, Los Angeles police said. The deadly wreck was captured on surveillance cameras from Fix Auto, a nearby business.Authorities said a Nissan Murano SUV traveling at "substantial speed" crashed into three parked cars. A passenger in the Nissan, described as a 23-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.A 37-year-old woman, who police believe was also a passenger in the Nissan, was transported with injuries described as significant but not life-threatening, authorities said.It was not immediately known how many people were in the vehicle, but police are looking for two people who fled the scene - one is suspected to be the driver.Eddie Soto, the general manager of Fix Auto, said he has never seen a wreck this bad so close to where he works. He said speed is certainly a problem on Sherman Way."A lot of cars fly through here. It happens quite often. Something has to be done," Soto said.Sherman Way was shut down as authorities investigated the scene.