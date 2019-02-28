Person found dead after fire at possible marijuana grow house in Rosemead

Firefighters are at the scene of a Rosemead house fire where a person was found dead on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A person has been found dead following a fire at a possible marijuana grow house in Rosemead on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 8300 block of Rush Street shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, light smoke was seen coming from a bedroom at a two-story condo. A knockdown was declared minutes later.

A fatality was confirmed at the scene, and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department is taking over the investigation.

Officials are looking into whether the home was possibly a marijuana grow house.
