A person was found dead in a house fire in Jurupa Valley Saturday night, according to Riverside County fire officials.Cal Fire and Riverside County FD firefighters responded to several reports of a residential fire in the 10000 block of 54th Street at about 8:45 p.m.The first arriving engine company reported that the single-family home was approximately 75 percent engulfed in flames.Firefighters located a body inside of the residence. The victim's gender and age were not released.