Person found dead in Jurupa Valley house fire, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A person was found dead in a house fire in Jurupa Valley Saturday night, according to Riverside County fire officials.

Cal Fire and Riverside County FD firefighters responded to several reports of a residential fire in the 10000 block of 54th Street at about 8:45 p.m.

The first arriving engine company reported that the single-family home was approximately 75 percent engulfed in flames.

Firefighters located a body inside of the residence. The victim's gender and age were not released.
