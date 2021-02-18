Investigation underway after person found dead inside burning car near Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was found dead early Thursday morning in a burning car in the unincorporated Topanga area near Malibu.Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.One person in the vehicle was killed, but the age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately available, the department said.Topanga Canyon is open to traffic, officials said.The cause of the fire was under investigation.