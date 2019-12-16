Person injured after apparent deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was rushed to a hospital after an apparent deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino.
The apparent shooting occurred shortly before midnight Sunday near the intersection of Hallmark Parkway and University Parkway.
Video shows a bullet-riddled truck that crashed in front of a gas station.
Further details regarding the incident and the condition of the person injured was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
