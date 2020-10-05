Person killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu; suspect sought

A suspect is sought after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Malibu Sunday, authorities say.
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road, according to the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

Authorities say the driver fled the scene, and they are still investigating.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countyhit and runfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Protesters in support of Armenia briefly block 170 Fwy. in NoHo
Cardrooms, indoor malls reopening in LA County
Massive 3-alarm fire rips through East LA strip mall
'MAGA' flag outside LBPD headquarters prompts investigation
Pilot killed after ultra light plane crashes near Hawthorne airport
Garcetti endorses George Gascón in LA County DA race
Show More
Injury-ridden but resilient, Miami Heat upset the Lakers in Game 3 of NBA finals
Rams beat the Giants 17-9, improve to 3-1 record
Danny Trejo talks tacos, Lakers and Rams
Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
More TOP STORIES News