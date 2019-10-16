Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Sherman Oaks

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was shot and killed Wednesday morning in a confrontation involving Los Angeles police in Sherman Oaks.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which happened about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kester Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, the LAPD said. A body on the sidewalk was seen covered by a blood-spattered white sheet at the location.

No officers were injured

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentlapdofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Koreatown
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to address homeless crisis
Fire near 57 Freeway in San Dimas closes several southbound lanes
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
40 detained after police raid illegal gambling location in Long Beach
Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire ahead of threatening strong winds
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in West LA, police say
Show More
Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Riverside
'Wheel of Fortune' player describes 'loveless marriage' in intro
Robot-powered food trucks expected to hit L.A. streets
Saddle Ridge Fire: Teachers, parents hold rally to speak out against LAUSD's handling of fire
Missing Sylmar family found at Mexico border
More TOP STORIES News