Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was shot and killed Wednesday morning in a confrontation involving Los Angeles police in Sherman Oaks.Few details were immediately available about the incident, which happened about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kester Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, the LAPD said. A body on the sidewalk was seen covered by a blood-spattered white sheet at the location.No officers were injuredDEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.