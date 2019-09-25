Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at open house in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person of interest has been detained after surveillance video showed a man assaulting a realtor at an open house in Encino Sunday.

Los Angeles police said the person was detained around 11 p.m. Tuesday. No details were provided as to how the man was found.

Surveillance video from the attack at the open house shows a man violently pushing the realtor to the ground and then standing over her as she screams.

The woman remembered seeing the man a week before at another open house.

Several times during the confrontation, the man looked at a home security camera, which captured an image of his face.

The woman said the man appeared to become frustrated by her refusal to take him inside, and moments after shaking her hand, the man suddenly lurched forward and shoved the woman to the ground as she screamed.

The woman fell, hurting her back and suffering severe abrasions.

The man quickly took off on foot after the attack.

Los Angeles police have asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
