Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A San Pedro man named as a person of interest in the Kristin Smart disappearance case was arrested Thursday on a weapons charge stemming from search warrants served last year.

Paul Flores, 44, was arrested at around 9:45 a.m. near Summerland Street and Western Avenue in Rancho Palos Verdes on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In February and April of last year, deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department served several search warrants in California and Washington in connection with the investigation, including at Flores' home.

Kristin Smart case: Search warrant again served at former classmate's home in San Pedro
EMBED More News Videos

A search warrant has again been served at the Los Angeles County home of a former classmate of Kristin Smart, who went missing nearly 24 years ago.



Flores was the last person to be seen with 19-year-old Smart after the pair left a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo college party roughly 25 years ago.

Smart's body has never been found despite a two-decade search and sizable rewards seeking information.

September 2016: FBI renews search for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student missing for 20 years
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI has launched an excavation project on the edge of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in hope of finding the remains of a student who vanished more than 20 years ago.



The video featured in the media player above is from a previous report.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedrolos angeleslos angeles countysearcharrestmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
Man tries to hijack bus after robbery attempt, LASD says
Lieu urges Senate to convict Trump because 'he can do this again'
3 injured, including CHP officer, in violent crash on 10 Freeway
I got the vaccine. What's next?
School project brings PPE to staff at Glendale schools
2 OCC students found dead in dorms on Costa Mesa campus
Show More
Kevin Hart allegedly defrauded of $1 million
Rams' Micah Kiser works to spread message of unity
CA nurse, who was mother of 3, killed while trying to save crash victim
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
Tips from an EDD rep for navigating unemployment woes
More TOP STORIES News