Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A San Pedro man named as a person of interest in the Kristin Smart disappearance case was arrested Thursday on a weapons charge stemming from search warrants served last year.Paul Flores, 44, was arrested at around 9:45 a.m. near Summerland Street and Western Avenue in Rancho Palos Verdes on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.In February and April of last year, deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department served several search warrants in California and Washington in connection with the investigation, including at Flores' home.Flores was the last person to be seen with 19-year-old Smart after the pair left a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo college party roughly 25 years ago.Smart's body has never been found despite a two-decade search and sizable rewards seeking information.