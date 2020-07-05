Person of interest sought in brush fire that's burned at least 100 acres near Running Springs

The blaze, dubbed the "Mount R" fire, broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest and was only 15% percent contained by Saturday afternoon. Evacuation orders have since been lifted.
Investigators say a "person or persons of interest" were seen in a black Audi sedan with a broken tailight leaving the fire's point of origin on Friday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries and no immediate threats to structures were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact forest officials at (909) 383-5651.