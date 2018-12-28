UC Irvine serial burglaries: Person of interest sought in student housing burglaries

UC Irvine police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a series of burglaries at student housing on campus.

UC Irvine police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a series of burglaries at student housing apartments on campus.

In November and December, UC Irvine police officers were called to Vista Del Campo Norte student housing regarding apartments that had been burglarized.

Surveillance video from the area of the burglaries showed a man throwing away a window screen in trash rooms that are adjacent to some of the burglarized apartment units, police said.

Police are now searching for this person of interest, who they described as an Asian or Hispanic man, between 20 and 30 years old, with black hair, brown eyes, standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a black Los Angeles Dodgers hat, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with "Lifted" and "47" printed on the front, a white undershirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any relevant information about this suspect, you're urged to contact the UC Irvine Police Department. You can call Detective Legaspi at (949) 344-3437 or Detective Sgt. Chon at (949) 824-3398.
