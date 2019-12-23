Firefighters rescue man trapped underneath fallen tree in Echo Park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rescue crews freed a man who was trapped underneath a tree that toppled onto a structure in Echo Park.
Los Angeles Fire crews responded to the scene in the 1400 block of West Sunset Boulevard just before 8 a.m. Monday.
The fallen tree reportedly downed utility lines and struck a building.
His condition was not immediately clear.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
