Person shot while driving on 10 Freeway in El Monte area

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot and wounded while driving on the 10 Freeway in the El Monte area Wednesday night, officials say.

The car was apparently shot at while on the freeway and the driver was able to pull over at Baldwin Avenue and stop at a gas station just off the freeway to seek help.

Bullet holes were visible on the passenger side of the four-door sedan.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation. No suspect description has been released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
