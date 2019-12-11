Person struck, killed by Metro train in South LA

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was fatally struck by a Metro train in the Jefferson Park area of South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, causing significant train delays.Los Angeles police officers responded to the Farmdale station, located near Exposition Boulevard and Farmdale Avenue, around 1 a.m. and located the victim, who was struck by an Expo Line train headed to downtown Los Angeles, officials said.Additional information on the victim was not immediately released.Trains were running on a single track during the morning commute, and buses were available between Crenshaw, Farmdale and La Brea as the investigation continues.It is unclear how the person ended up on the tracks or when train service would be fully restored.