Person struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Pershing Drive and Campdell Street at approximately 1:16 a.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene showed Los Angeles firefighters and police treating a victim at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
