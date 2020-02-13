Person struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey, police said.The crash occurred near the intersection of Pershing Drive and Campdell Street at approximately 1:16 a.m. Thursday.Video from the scene showed Los Angeles firefighters and police treating a victim at the scene.The victim has not been identified.A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.