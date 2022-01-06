Arts & Entertainment

Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director of 'Last Picture Show,' 'Paper Moon,' dies at 82

EMBED <>More Videos

Remembering influential people who died in 2021

NEW YORK -- Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," has died. He was 82.

Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes.

Considered part of a generation of young "New Hollywood" directors, Bogdanovich was heralded as an auteur from the start, with the chilling lone shooter film "Targets" and soon after "The Last Picture Show," from 1971, his evocative portrait of a small, dying town that earned eight Oscar nominations and catapulted him to stardom. He followed "The Last Picture Show" with the screwball comedy "What's Up, Doc?," starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal, and then the Depression-era road trip film "Paper Moon," which won 10-year-old Tatum O'Neal an Oscar.

Director Peter Bogdanovich arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "She's Funny That Way" at the Harmony Gold theater on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015.

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP


His turbulent personal life was also often in the spotlight, from his well-known affair with Cybill Shepherd that began during the making of "The Last Picture Show" while he was married to his close collaborator, Polly Platt, to the murder of his Playmate girlfriend Dorothy Stratten and his subsequent marriage to her younger sister, Louise, who was 29 years younger than him.

A native of New York, Bogdanovich started out as a film journalist and critic, working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art, where through a series of retrospectives he endeared himself to a host of old guard filmmakers including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and John Ford.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County firefighter dies after house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes
Congresswoman who hid during 1/6 attack cancels DC trip due to trauma
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Robbers tie up 2 victims during home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks
Garcetti says LAPD and LAFD are adequately staffed amid omicron surge
Lampposts on Glendale-Hyperion bridge removed by city amid thefts
Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
Show More
LA County workers required to wear medical-grade masks
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
California extends indoor mask mandate to Feb. 15
How to take an accurate rapid COVID-19 test at home
Michelle Obama reflects on Chicago politics, Mamie Till-Mobley
More TOP STORIES News