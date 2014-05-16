BREAKING NEWS
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Politics
Ex-Trenton mayor sentenced to nearly 5 years
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
politics
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood producer, philanthropist Steve Bing dies of apparent suicide
Pasadena cracking down on illegal fireworks
LASD places hold on autopsy results from Gardena shooting, lawyer says
Chase involving suspects in Azusa shooting ends in violent crash
NC shark attack leaves teen with 40 puncture wounds
2 injured, in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Burbank
Venice shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded
Show More
Gov. Newsom gives sobering update as coronavirus cases rise
Santa Ana establishes curfew amid plans for protest
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Teen surprised with car after having to quit job due to transportation
More TOP STORIES News