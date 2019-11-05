cute animals

Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have an adorable sleepover

CINCINNATI -- Fur-ever friends! A cheetah cub and a dog enjoyed a sleepover at Cincinnati Zoo.

Video from the zoo shows the unlikely best pals, rescue dog Remus and baby cheetah Kris, cuddling up together during their "BFF sleepover."

The animals were brought together as part of a program run by the zoo, which pairs dogs with solo cheetahs for companionship. They say sometimes cheetahs aren't born into large litters, so those who are on their own would spend time with rescue dogs.

