Pets & Animals

16-year-old narrowly escapes jaws of large shark

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A 16-year-old surfer narrowly escaped the jaws of a large shark.

Max Keliikipi went out for one last wave Sunday night in Honolulu, Hawaii. The sun was setting when he noticed a turtle swimming up next to him.

Except it wasn't a turtle. It was one of the ocean's greatest predators: a shark.

"It goes underneath the water, I put my feet on top of my board. I'm just sitting there, looking around for it," Keliikipi told KHON.

Then, suddenly, his life flashed before his eyes.

"Boom, it comes underneath me, bites my board," Keliikipi said. "It was literally, and I'm not exaggerating this at all, literally an inch or two in front of my feet."

The force of the bite threw Keliikipi into the water with the hungry shark.

"There is that fear factor. It was the fight or flight thing and for me it was just flight."

Keliikipi is a great swimmer. In fact, he's a junior lifeguard and those skills immediately kicked in.

"As soon as I hit the water, I just started swimming and I didn't really think about where the shark was. I just had to get in."

The teen said his close encounter taught him a lesson he won't forget anytime soon.

"Next time I'm just going to go in the daytime and with my friends, not surfing alone anymore."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshawaiisurfingsharksoceansshark attack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, crash in NoHo
2 killed, 1 wounded in South L.A. shooting
Advocates want right to counsel for LA tenants facing eviction
Echo Park residents urge officials to save recreation area
VIDEO: Culver City police save boy from choking
LAX neighbors aim to stop travelers from parking on their streets
$50K reward offered in hit-and-run death of pregnant woman in South L.A.
Show More
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
2 LA women back home after witnessing Hong Kong protests
Suspect released even after video shows SF attack
4 die in Lancaster crash after driver runs red light, officials say
Jurupa Valley Louis Robidoux Nature Center to reopen
More TOP STORIES News