18 cats found dead, dozens more rescued from Moreno Valley home

Kristen Gotangco, 44, was arrested on suspicion of felony cruelty to animals after dozens of caged cats were found in her home, including 18 that were dead.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5364553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dozens of the 136 dogs who were found living in reportedly deplorable conditions are now ready for adoption -- and Orange County leaders are asking people to step up.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5370191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The woman accused of dumping seven puppies in a trash bin is back in custody after her bail was increased from $10,000 to $50,000.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of caged cats stuffed inside a Moreno Valley House, where 18 were found dead, were rescued Monday, said authorities.They were discovered when Riverside County sheriff's deputies conducted a welfare check at a property in the 22000 block of La Jolla Circle.Officials said they smelled a strange odor coming from the residence and believed there was possibly a deceased person inside. Once they entered, the deputies discovered about 100 cats and some dogs who were being hoarded.The owner, Kristen Gotangco, 44, was arrested on suspicion of felony cruelty to animals.Animal Service officers removed the animals from the home and say some of them may be ready for adoption in two weeks.This is just one incident of suspected animal abuse in the region over the past few months. More than 130 dogs were removed from a filthy home in the city of Orange back in May. Most of those dogs have since been put up for adoption.And, a Coachella woman is accused of dumping seven 3-day-old puppies in a trash bin.After she was arrested in April, animal control officers impounded 38 other dogs that were found in her home, living in run-down conditions.